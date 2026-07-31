Alaska Air Bets on Loyalty, Long-Haul Growth and Major Fleet Upgrades

Alaska Air Group ALK is pushing through a costly transition aimed at improving the quality of its revenue base. The strategy centers on premium travel, loyalty growth, long-haul flying and a more modern fleet.

The plan could make the combined Alaska and Hawaiian network more durable over time. It also raises execution demands at a point when fuel, leverage and operating complexity remain real constraints.

Alaska Air Leans Into Premium Demand

Alaska Air’s premium revenue increased 15% in the second quarter, while managed corporate revenue rose 30%. Those gains show demand is shifting toward customers who pay for a better travel experience and broader network access.

The company has completed 737 cabin retrofits, adding expanded first and premium class seating. The Hawaiian combination also adds lie-flat seating on select long-haul routes, giving Alaska a stronger premium offer as it competes with Delta Air Lines DAL and United Airlines Holdings UAL for higher-value travelers on global routes.

ALK Turns Loyalty Into a Larger Revenue Engine

Loyalty is becoming a bigger part of Alaska Air’s revenue mix. Loyalty program other revenue increased 23% in the second quarter, while loyalty cash remuneration rose 19%.

Atmos Rewards gives Alaska and Hawaiian a single loyalty platform across a larger customer base. That matters because the combined network now spans more than 140 destinations, giving members more ways to earn, redeem and stay engaged across Alaska and Hawaiian routes.

Alaska Air Shifts Growth Toward Long-Haul Flying

For the third quarter, Alaska Air expects capacity to increase 2% to 3% year over year. Nearly all of that growth is expected to come from long-haul international flights out of Seattle, while North America capacity is expected to remain essentially flat.

This mix broadens ALK’s market reach and supports its ambition to build more global relevance from Seattle. It also brings added costs, including crew training tied to the international widebody ramp and the operational complexity of scaling a larger long-haul network.

ALK Modernizes Aircraft and Connectivity

Fleet modernization remains a central part of the long-term plan. Alaska has extended its Boeing delivery stream through 2035, supporting replacement of older aircraft and measured growth with newer, more fuel-efficient planes.

Product upgrades are part of the same strategy. Fleetwide Starlink Wi-Fi installation is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, turning connectivity into both a customer-experience improvement and a point of differentiation.

Alaska Air Expands Maintenance Infrastructure

Alaska Air is also investing in the maintenance base needed to support a larger and more complex fleet. The company is building a new maintenance hangar at Portland International Airport with an investment of more than $135 million.

The facility is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2028. It will add about 125,000 square feet of indoor aircraft maintenance space and 60,000 square feet for offices, workshops, and support functions, with the capacity to service up to three narrowbody aircraft or two widebody aircraft simultaneously.

ALK’s Scores Temper the Trend Story

The bottom line is that Alaska Air’s strategic direction is clear, but the payoff is not yet clean. Premium revenue, loyalty and international expansion can improve revenue quality, while fleet and maintenance investments can support efficiency and resilience.

ALK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Value Score of B suggests the stock has a relatively attractive value profile, especially for investors focused on entry valuation. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks (Strong Buy) here.

On the basis of forward price-to-sales ratio (P/S F12M), shares of ALK trade at a lower multiple compared to its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of D temper that view. Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, and the weaker growth and momentum grades signal that Alaska’s strategic trends have not yet translated into a convincing near-term earnings or market momentum setup.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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