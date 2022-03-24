Markets
Alaska Air, Bank Of America Extend Co-branded Credit Card Deal Through 2030

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) and Bank of America (BAC) said on Thursday that they have renewed their co-branded credit card agreement through 2030.

The renewed partnership will further boost credit card acquisition and loyalty, with additional benefit programs to be introduced in the second half of 2022.

Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska, said: "Our partnership with Bank of America has been key to strengthening Alaska's brand recognition and building unparalleled customer loyalty... Over time, we will continue to invest in value-added benefits for our cardholders."

