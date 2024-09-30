News & Insights

Markets
ALK

Alaska Air Announces Offering Of Senior Secured Notes Due 2029, 2031

September 30, 2024 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Monday announced offering of Senior Secured Notes, due in 2029 and 2031 through its subsidiary AS Mileage Plan IP.

Alaska Airlines and AS Mileage Plan Holdings will guarantee the notes, which are backed by collateral tied to the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan.

The funds raised from this offering, along with borrowings from a loyalty term loan facility, will be used for several purposes such as establishing reserve and collection accounts, providing an intercompany loan to Alaska Airlines, repaying existing debt from the Hawaiian Airlines merger, and supporting general corporate operations and liquidity.

These notes are available exclusively to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A and to international buyers under Regulation S of the Securities Act.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.