Alaska Air (ALK) Unit to Add New Anchorage-Minneapolis Route

In a bid to meet the anticipated surge in air-travel demand during summer, Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary — Alaska Airlines — announced that it will commence a new seasonal non-stop service between Anchorage and Minneapolis-St. Paul in June. The added service indicates that Alaska Airlines will now offer more non-stop flights from Alaska than any other airline.

Commencing Jun 19, the Anchorage to Minneapolis flight will operate only on Saturdays and Sundays. The seasonal service will end on Aug 15. Alaska Airlines’ regional vice president, Marilyn Romano, stated, “We are looking forward to welcoming more guests to the Great Land in 2021 and expanding service for the residents of Alaska.”

Introductory one-way fares between Anchorage and Minneapolis-St. Paul will begin from $98. The one-way fares between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Anchorage will start from $99. The new routes will be served by Boeing 737 jets. The addition of the new routes to the tourist-friendly spot is likely to attract additional traffic, thereby boosting the carrier’s top line.

Besides this newly-launched summer route, this Seattle-based carrier will fly non-stop from Anchorage to 10 other destinations that include Chicago, Denver, Honolulu, Maui, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, Ore., San Francisco and Seattle.

