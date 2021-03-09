Alaska Air (ALK) Unit to Add 4 New Routes for Summer Travel

As leisure travel demand continues to improve, Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, plans to introduce four new routes between California and Montana for the summer travel period. As stated by Alaska Airlines’ vice president, Brett Catlin, “For those ready to makes moves this summer, we're excited to better connect California with Montana.”

Starting May 20, 2021, the airline will begin nonstop service connecting San Diego with Kalispell and Bozeman. Additionally, on the same day, the carrier will add another nonstop flight between Los Angeles and Kalispell.

Commencing from Jun 17, the carrier will begin a nonstop service between San Francisco and Bozeman. All these routes will operate through Sep 7.

Customers can avail these services for one-way travel to and from Bozeman for as low as $69, and to and from Kalispell for $89. The addition of the four routes increases the total number of non-stop routes between the two states to seven.

The new routes will be served by the Embraer 175 jet, which has no middle seats. This further highlights the carrier’s safety-oriented approach amid the current coronavirus-ravaged times. Moreover, the aircraft is entirely equipped with modern facilities. The addition of the new routes to the tourist-friendly spots is likely to attract additional traffic, thereby boosting the carrier’s top line.

