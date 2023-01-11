Alaska Air (ALK) to Recruit More Than 3,500 Employees This Year

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK seems to start the new year with new recruitment plans. With its consistent focus on fleet modernization and addition of new planes to its fleet, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) carrier is on the lookout for new joiners to manage its extension plans.

Alaska Air has announced plans to recruit more than 3,500 new employees this year in various positions. These roles include maintenance technicians, contact center agents, flight attendants, pilots, customer service agents, software engineers and many other related roles.

The majority of new jobs will be based at ALK’s hubs in Seattle and Portland, as well as locations around the West Coast. Also, work-from-home facilities and flexible working schedules will be available in some positions. Some of the roles even do not need prior airline experience. The new job openings will be available at careers.alaskaair.com throughout this year.

The anticipated number of hirings in each role includes 550 pilots, 1,000 flight attendants, 1,000 customer service agents, 100 ramp service agents, 240 contact center agents, 135 maintenance technicians and 500 in management.

Andy Schneider, senior vice president of people at Alaska Air, stated, "It's an exciting time to join our team, and we're eager to welcome more great people to Alaska. We offer a wide variety of positions, and we pride ourselves on nurturing talent and providing opportunities to learn new skills and move into new, challenging roles. Come join our winning team!."

Shares of Alaska Air have gained 25.5% over the past six months, outperforming the 13.4% growth of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are American Airlines ( AAL ), Teekay Tankers Ltd. ( TNK ) and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.( GOL ). American Airlines and Teekay Tankers presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AAL has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. AAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.62%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL’s current-year earnings has improved 19.3% over the past 90 days. Shares of AAL have gained 5.6% over the past six months.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 143.11% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.23%, on average. Teekay Tankers has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 67.9% over the past six months.

Gol Linhas has an expected earnings growth rate of 50.9% for the current year.

Shares of GOL have gained 6.4% over the past three months.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.