Alaska Air (ALK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Alaska Air Group (ALK) reported $3.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65 billion, representing a surprise of -0.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +308.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Passenger Load Factor : 81.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 83.5%.

: 81.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 83.5%. Economic fuel cost per gallon : $2.52 versus $2.64 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.52 versus $2.64 estimated by four analysts on average. Available seat miles (ASM) : 23.24 billion compared to the 24.16 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 23.24 billion compared to the 24.16 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total revenue per ASM (RASM) : 15.63 cents versus 15.51 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 15.63 cents versus 15.51 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue passenger miles (RPM) : 18.94 billion compared to the 20.25 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 18.94 billion compared to the 20.25 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger Yield : 17.15 cents compared to the 16.62 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 17.15 cents compared to the 16.62 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items : 11.72 cents compared to the 11.62 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.72 cents compared to the 11.62 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel gallons : 287.00 Mgal compared to the 311.73 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts.

: 287.00 Mgal compared to the 311.73 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts. Total Passenger Revenue : $3.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.36 billion.

: $3.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.36 billion. Revenue- Loyalty program other revenue : $238 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $221.78 million.

: $238 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $221.78 million. Revenue- Cargo and other : $146 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $150.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

: $146 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $150.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%. Operating Revenues- Passenger - Hawaiian: $728 million versus $738.5 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Alaska Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Alaska Air here>>>

Shares of Alaska Air have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.