Alaska Air (ALK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Alaska Air Group (ALK) reported revenue of $2.55 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +66.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alaska Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Passenger Load Factor : 82.9% compared to the 85.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 82.9% compared to the 85.1% average estimate based on five analysts. Available seat miles (ASM) : 17,077 million compared to the 17,018.6 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 17,077 million compared to the 17,018.6 million average estimate based on four analysts. Economic fuel cost per gallon : $3.42 versus $3.40 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3.42 versus $3.40 estimated by four analysts on average. Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items : 10.4 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.66 cents.

: 10.4 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.66 cents. Total revenue per ASM (RASM) : 14.95 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.02 cents.

: 14.95 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.02 cents. Revenue passenger miles (RPM) : 14,153 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14,538.69 million.

: 14,153 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14,538.69 million. Operating expenses per ASM : 14.76 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.81 cents.

: 14.76 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.81 cents. Fuel gallons : 204 Mgal versus 215.46 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 204 Mgal versus 215.46 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Consolidated - ASMs per fuel gallon : 83.7 Gal compared to the 79.32 Gal average estimate based on three analysts.

: 83.7 Gal compared to the 79.32 Gal average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Passenger : $2.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $2.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Revenue- Cargo and other : $62 million compared to the $61.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $62 million compared to the $61.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Revenue- Mileage Plan other: $165 million compared to the $158.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

Shares of Alaska Air have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.