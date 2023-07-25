Alaska Air (ALK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Alaska Air Group (ALK) reported $2.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $3.00 for the same period compares to $2.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.70, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alaska Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Passenger Load Factor : 87% compared to the 83.68% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 87% compared to the 83.68% average estimate based on five analysts. Economic fuel cost per gallon : $2.76 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.93.

: $2.76 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.93. Total revenue per ASM (RASM) : 16.54 cents versus 16.39 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 16.54 cents versus 16.39 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items : 10.15 cents compared to the 10.13 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 10.15 cents compared to the 10.13 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Operating expenses per ASM : 14.57 cents compared to the 14.25 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 14.57 cents compared to the 14.25 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPM) : 14936 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14047.03 million.

: 14936 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14047.03 million. Available seat miles (ASM) : 17160 million compared to the 16920.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 17160 million compared to the 16920.11 million average estimate based on four analysts. Consolidated - ASMs per fuel gallon : 82.9 Gal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 83.63 Gal.

: 82.9 Gal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 83.63 Gal. Passenger Yield : 17.4 cents versus 18.19 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 17.4 cents versus 18.19 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Passenger : $2.60 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

: $2.60 billion compared to the $2.53 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Revenue- Mileage Plan other : $170 million versus $171.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

: $170 million versus $171.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change. Revenue- Cargo and other: $70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $64.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

Shares of Alaska Air have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.