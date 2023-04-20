Alaska Air (ALK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Alaska Air Group (ALK) reported revenue of $2.2 billion, up 30.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.62, compared to -$1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.48, the EPS surprise was -29.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alaska Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Passenger Load Factor : 79.9% compared to the 82.51% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 79.9% compared to the 82.51% average estimate based on five analysts. Operating expenses per ASM : 15.17 cents versus 14.71 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 15.17 cents versus 14.71 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Available seat miles (ASM) : 15705 million compared to the 15498.41 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 15705 million compared to the 15498.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPM) : 12554 million compared to the 12869.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 12554 million compared to the 12869.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. Economic fuel cost per gallon : $3.41 compared to the $3.34 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3.41 compared to the $3.34 average estimate based on four analysts. Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items : 10.53 cents compared to the 10.44 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 10.53 cents compared to the 10.44 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Total revenue per ASM (RASM) : 13.98 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.21 cents.

: 13.98 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 14.21 cents. Fuel Expenses : $665 million versus $632.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $665 million versus $632.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Passenger Yield : 15.8 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.9 cents.

: 15.8 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.9 cents. Revenue- Passenger : $1.98 billion compared to the $2.01 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.3% year over year.

: $1.98 billion compared to the $2.01 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.3% year over year. Revenue- Mileage Plan other : $154 million compared to the $149.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.5% year over year.

: $154 million compared to the $149.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.5% year over year. Revenue- Cargo and other: $58 million compared to the $57.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

Shares of Alaska Air have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

