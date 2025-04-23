Alaska Air (ALK) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Alaska Air Group (ALK) reported revenue of $3.14 billion, up 40.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.77, compared to -$0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.72, the EPS surprise was -6.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alaska Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Passenger Load Factor : 81.3% compared to the 82% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 81.3% compared to the 82% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPM) : 17.26 billion compared to the 17.42 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 17.26 billion compared to the 17.42 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total revenue per ASM (RASM) : 14.79 cents compared to the 15.05 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 14.79 cents compared to the 15.05 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Available seat miles (ASM) : 21.22 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 21.24 billion.

: 21.22 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 21.24 billion. Economic fuel cost per gallon : $2.61 compared to the $2.62 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.61 compared to the $2.62 average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger Yield : 16.28 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.57 cents.

: 16.28 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.57 cents. Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items : 11.89 cents versus 12.49 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 11.89 cents versus 12.49 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Fuel gallons : 262 Mgal versus 241.61 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 262 Mgal versus 241.61 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Consolidated - Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) : 29,773 compared to the 28,003 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 29,773 compared to the 28,003 average estimate based on two analysts. Consolidated - Revenue passengers : 13.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.36 billion.

: 13.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.36 billion. Revenue- Cargo and other : $122 million compared to the $110.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +90.6% year over year.

: $122 million compared to the $110.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +90.6% year over year. Total Passenger Revenue: $2.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.90 billion.

Shares of Alaska Air have returned -16.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

