Alaska Air (ALK) Plans to Fly Embraer 175 Jets From October

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK announced plans of flying the Embraer 175 jet aircraft in few selected states of Alaska from October 2020.

Given its smaller size compared with Alaska Air’s flagship Boeing 737s jets, the airline will increase the daily frequency between Anchorage and Fairbanks up to seven times a day.

Moreover, the carrier will offer year-round service to King Salmon and Dillingham. The smaller jets, which will be operated by Alaska Air’s regional partner Horizon Air, do not have no middle seats. Moreover, they have 12 seats each in first and premium classes in addition to 52 in the main cabin. On board first class facilities include Wi-Fi access, free movies and TV shows directly in passengers’ devices and power outlets.

The utilization of the above jets will enable the carrier serve small markets more efficiently, where the usage of larger planes are not the best option.

Recently, Alaska Air added its Boeing 737 in service to Cold Bay. The carrier is also servicing places like King Salmon and Dillingham.

