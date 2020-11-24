Alaska Air (ALK) Arm to Offer Elite Flyers More Rewards in 2021

Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary Alaska Airlines will be rolling out new benefits for its elite customers in 2021. This is a part of the West Coast International Alliance announced in February 2020 as an extension of the relationship between Alaska Airlines and American Airlines AAL.



As part of the reciprocal benefits, set to be implemented next year, Alaska Airlines’ elite members will enjoy complimentary access to preferred seats while traveling on American Airlines. Additionally, Alaska Airlines’ MVP Gold 75K members will have the privilege to earn global upgrade certificates to move from the main cabin to Business Class on American Airlines flights.



Following the initial implementation of the reciprocal benefits in spring 2021, MVP Gold 75K members will become eligible to receive unlimited complimentary, space available upgrades to Business or First Class when they travel on American Airlines’ domestic flights.

Alaska Airlines’ elite members will enjoy the abovementioned benefits on top of other privileges, such as access to international lounge, priority services and baggage-related benefits, offered as part of the airline’s membership in the oneworld global alliance, set to take effect on Mar 31, 2021.



As part of the West Coast International Alliance, American Airlines’ AAdvantage members will receive reciprocal benefits when travelling on Alaska Airlines flights.



While Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), American Airlines holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Expeditors International of Washington EXPD and FedEx Corporation FDX. While FedEx sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Expeditors carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Expeditors and FedEx have rallied more than 13% and 89% respectively so far this year.

