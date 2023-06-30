Alaska Air (ALK) Arm to Add New Routes for Winter Travel

Alaska Airlines, the wholly owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK, announced that it will enhance its international network by adding new routes to Nassau, the capital city of Bahamas, from two of its prominent West Coast hubs (Seattle & Los Angeles). The carrier will also expand its service to Mexico by introducing new routes between Las Vegas, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta. These new routes will help meet the anticipated demand escalation for winter leisure travel.

Commenting on the launch of new routes, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, Kirsten Amrine stated, “We’re excited to add a ‘new dot’ to our route map and believe our guests will appreciate the convenience of nonstop service to the Bahamas this winter. Whether our guests choose to stay in Nassau, or venture to the outer islands, the pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters of the Bahamas await.”

The airline will fly four times per week between Los Angeles-Nassau (starting Dec 15), Las Vegas-Cabo San Lucas (starting Dec 15) and Las Vegas-Puerto Vallarta (starting Dec 14). Also, the carrier will fly thrice a week between Seattle-Nassau (starting Dec 15). Services on these seasonal routes will end by Apr 10, 2024.

To celebrate and attract more traffic, the airline is offering discounted introductory fares for a limited time, starting at $169 from Los Angeles and $199 from Seattle (both one-way) to Nassau. Flights from Las Vegas to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta start at $139 one-way.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

ALK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA and Triton International Limited TRTN.

Copa Holdings, which presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is aided by improved air-travel demand. We are encouraged by the company’s initiatives to modernize its fleet. CPA's focus on its cargo segment is also impressive. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

For second-quarter and full-year 2023, CPA’s earnings are expected to register 862.5% and 84.14% surge, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Triton, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, is benefiting from its consistent efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Triton has an impressive liquidity position. TRTN’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 3.97 at the end of first-quarter 2023. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company will be easily paying off its short-term obligations.



Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Triton International Limited (TRTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.