Alaska Air (ALK) Arm Launches Belize Flights From West Coast Hubs

Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary Alaska Airlines, has launched nonstop services to Belize City, Belize from Seattle, WA and Los Angeles. With the winter holiday season around the corner, the services are expected to attract substantial traffic as international travel restrictions ease with widespread vaccinations. Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



With “strong demand for flights to Belize”, Alaska Airlines began a seasonal service running through May 22, 2022 to Belize's capital city from Seattle (Seattle-Tacoma International Airport) and a year-round service from Los Angeles (Los Angeles International Airport) on Nov 19.



From Los Angeles, Alaska Airlines is operating flights four times per week to Belize City, while from Seattle, it is running twice weekly flights. The new flights to Belize add to the airline’s existing services to Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica from its West Coast hubs.

With international travel demand gradually improving as countries reopen their borders to vaccinated travelers, Alaska Airlines recently announced a codeshare agreement with British Airways. The codeshare pact gives the carrier access to 16 additional markets. The airline’s network beyond Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles will be connected to British Airways' nonstop services from London Heathrow through this deal.



To capitalize on the uptick in international travel demand, Delta Air Lines DAL recently broadened the scope of its codesharing deal with LATAM Airlines Group. Following the expansion, more than 20 international routes have been added between the United States and South America.



Delta, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), has put its code on 12 international routes operated by the LATAM group across the continents. DAL is also adding its code to six interregional routes in South America and four new domestic destinations in Chile. In turn, LATAM is putting its code on eight international routes (operated by DAL) connecting South America and the United States.



In September, United Airlines UAL had struck a new codeshare deal with the South African carrier Airlink. The deal will offer one-stop connection from the United States to more than 40 destinations in Southern Africa.



United Airlines, carrying a Zacks Rank #3, will be the first airline to connect its loyalty program with Airlink, allowing MileagePlus members to earn and redeem miles when they travel on the Airlink flights. This is in addition to the carrier’s existing partnership with the Star Alliance member South African Airways.

