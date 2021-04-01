Alaska Air (ALK) Arm Joins Oneworld, Becomes 14th Member

Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, has joined the oneworld alliance as its 14th full member. The airline had received a formal invitation to join the global alliance in July 2020.



Alaska Airlines’ CEO, Ben Minicucci, said, “Joining oneworld is joining a family of the best airlines in the world.” Minicucci further added, “Being a part of the alliance allows us to provide fantastic global connectivity, a seamless travel experience and more valuable loyalty offerings for our guests.”



As part of oneworld, Alaska Airlines will be able to strengthen its global network to cover as many as 1,000 destinations across more than 170 countries and territories. With this membership, the carrier will add seven new airline partners and enhance its existing partnerships with six oneworld members.

With air-travel continuing to recover as more people get vaccinated, Alaska Airlines’ joining of the oneworld alliance could not have come at a better time.



Apart from a wider network, the membership brings into focus Alaska Airlines’ closer ties with its long-standing partner and oneworld founding member, American Airlines AAL. The two airlines have been partners for nearly 40 years. On Alaska Airlines’ oneworld membership, American Airlines’ president, Robert Isom, stated, “By connecting American's strength in long-haul international flying and Alaska's strong presence along the West Coast, we're building a better network for our customers than either airline could build alone.”



With this membership, Alaska Airlines customers who are members of Alaska Mileage Plan can now earn miles when they travel on any of the other 13 members, which include American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways and Qatar Airways, among others. Mileage redemption on airlines with which Alaska Airlines did not have previous partnerships, will begin in the coming months.



Additionally, the airline’s elite Mileage Plan members will enjoy privileges such as access to more than 650 international first and business class lounges, and priority check-in and boarding.



Both Alaska Air and American Airlines carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. ARCB and Saia, Inc. SAIA, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest and Saia have rallied more than 100% and 78% in the past six months, respectively.

