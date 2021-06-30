Alaska Air (ALK) Arm Inks Codeshare Deal With Qatar Airways

Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, has announced a codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, expanding its partnership with the oneworld alliance member.



This new agreement offers Alaska Airlines customers wider connectivity to various destinations in Qatar and other middle-eastern countries, as well as in Africa and South Asia. With international travel demand gradually improving as countries reopen their borders to vaccinated travelers, the codeshare agreement should help boost traffic for Alaska Airlines.



The agreement is set to be launched on Jul 1, when Qatar Airways passengers can book travel to more than 150 routes on Alaska Airlines’ network. In the months ahead, Alaska Airlines’ passengers will be able to book flights on Qatar Airways’ network.

Alaska Airlines’ partnership with Qatar Airways began in December 2020, allowing Mileage Plan members to earn miles on the latter’s flights. This partnership expanded when Alaska Airlines joined the oneworld alliance in March 2021. The extended partnership offers guests reciprocal elite benefits, including preferred seat selection, priority check-in, security and boarding.

