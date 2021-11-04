Alaska Air (ALK) Arm Inks Codeshare Deal With British Airways

In a bid to enhance its European footprint, Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary Alaska Airlines announced a codeshare agreement with British Airways, thereby expanding its partnership with the latter, a member of the oneworld alliance.

In fact, since joining the oneworld alliance on Mar 31, 2021, Alaska Airlines has broadened its network by 39%, adding188 additional codeshare routes.

As a oneworld member, Alaska Airlines entered into new partnerships with fellow members like Qatar Airways and Iberia Airlines. Moreover, this Seattle, WA-based carrier expanded the association with the existing oneworld partners like American Airlines AAL, Cathay Pacific and Finnair.

The codeshare pact with British Airways gives Alaska Airlines access to 16 additional markets. Through this move, its network beyond Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles will be connected to British Airways' nonstop services from London Heathrow. A codeshare deal enables flight sharing, by dint of which a passenger has the free will to avail any flight operated by either of the companies under the agreement, irrespective of the flight number.

Per Nat Pieper, the senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines, "We're excited to deepen our partnership with British Airways. Alaska guests have valued access to London and Europe with British Airways for years, and the additional pathways announced today will make it even more convenient.”

With international travel demand gradually improving as countries reopen their borders to vaccinated travelers, the codeshare agreement should help boost traffic for Alaska Airlines.

In fact, other carriers also inked code-sharing deals this year to boost global connectivity. For example, in June 2021, Delta Air Lines DAL expanded its codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways. In September, United Airlines UAL struck a new codeshare deal with the South African carrier Airlink.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.