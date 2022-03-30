Alaska Air (ALK) Arm Announces Partnership With Air Tahiti Nui

Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, has announced a partnership with the French Polynesian flag carrier, Air Tahiti Nui, offering customers nonstop options to travel to the islands of Tahiti.



Effective Oct 4, Air Tahiti Nui is set to begin a new nonstop service between Alaska Airlines’ hometown airport in Seattle, WA and Papeete, French Polynesia. With this partnership, Alaska Airlines’ customers can also avail Air Tahiti Nui’s existing daily nonstop service between Papeete and Los Angeles. Air Tahiti Nui also provides nonstop service between the popular cities of Los Angeles and Paris.



Beginning Apr 1, Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan members will have the opportunity to earn miles on all Air Tahiti Nui flights. Mileage redemption on Air Tahiti Nui flights is expected to be made available later this spring.

As air-travel demand continues to rebound, Alaska Airlines has been focusing on expanding its network by partnering with international airlines. Last year, the airline entered into codeshare deals with British Airways and Iberia Airlines. While the latest partnership is not a codeshare deal, it still offers Alaska Airlines’ customers several benefits.

