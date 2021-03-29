Alaska Air (ALK) Announces Name of Alaska Airlines' New COO

Alaska Air Group, Inc.ALK recently announced the appointment of Constance von Muehlen as the chief operating officer (“COO”) of Alaska Airlines from Apr 3, 2021.

After taking charge, von Muehlen will join Alaska's executive committee. She will be reporting to Ben Minicucci, who will become chief executive officer on Mar 31, 2021. She will be succeeding Gary Beck and will become the company's first female COO.

In her new role, von Muehlen will be supervising daily operations on the ground and in the air for Alaska Airlines. She will be also serving as board chair of McGee Air Services, where she will take care of operations at Alaska's ground services subsidiary.

Earlier, von Muehlen served as senior vice president of maintenance and engineering, supervising all safety, compliance and operational performance of the airline's mainline Boeing and Airbus fleet. She also served as Horizon Air's chief operating officer, where she monitored the customer service, inflight, pilot, maintenance and system operations control teams.

Prior to joining the airline industry in 2011 as director of Engine Maintenance, von Muehlen spent 20 years in aviation maintenance. She had served as general manager of Pratt and Whitney Canada's service center in Saint-Hubert, Quebec, and as director of airframe maintenance at Air Canada.

Considering von Muehlen’s nearly 30 years of experience in the aviation and airlines industry, the latest appointment is expected to complement Alaska Air’s operations and strengthen its competitive position against names like Delta Air Lines DAL, Spirit Airlines SAVE and JetBlue Airways JBLU.

Notably, Minicucci stated, "Constance is a deeply trusted leader who brings out the best in people. She unlocks the potential of each individual to drive a solution-oriented team approach." He further added, "Constance has an impressive ability to manage complexity, simplify systems and see around corners to meet the future demands of our business. As we welcome guests back to the skies following the COVID-19 crisis, I can't think of a better person to oversee our recovery."

