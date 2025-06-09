Alarum Technologies Updates Q2 2025 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook Amid Increased Customer Demand

Alarum Technologies updates Q2 2025 revenue guidance to $8.8 million, citing increased customer demand and usage.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. announced an optimistic update regarding its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, forecasting approximately $8.8 million in revenue, a significant increase from the previous estimate of $7.9 million. The company also expects Adjusted EBITDA to range between $1.0 million and $1.5 million, up from the previous $0.5 million to $0.8 million. This boost is attributed to increased usage of Alarum’s data collection products driven by demand from existing customers. However, the market remains dynamic and unpredictable, and Alarum caution about possible future volatility. The company refrained from reconciling its estimated EBITDA to net profit due to uncertainties surrounding certain expenses.

Alarum Technologies has revised its revenue outlook for Q2 2025 upwards to approximately $8.8 million, up from a previous estimate of $7.9 million, indicating stronger-than-anticipated demand for its services.

The company also expects to report an increase in adjusted EBITDA, now anticipated to range from $1.0 million to $1.5 million, compared to the previous estimate of $0.5 million to $0.8 million, reflecting improved operational performance.

The press release highlights enhanced momentum and demand from existing customers, suggesting strong customer loyalty and engagement with Alarum's products.

The company is unable to present a reconciliation of its estimated adjusted EBITDA to net profit, citing uncertainty around the impact and timing of certain expenses, which may be material to its financial statements.

The market in which the company operates is described as highly dynamic and unpredictable, indicating potential challenges and risks ahead.

The forward-looking statements highlight that actual results may differ materially from estimates, suggesting a lack of confidence in the reliability of future performance predictions.

What is Alarum Technologies' updated revenue estimate for Q2 2025?

Alarum Technologies estimates Q2 2025 revenue at approximately $8.8 million ±3%, increased from the previous estimate of $7.9 million ±3%.

What Adjusted EBITDA does Alarum expect for the second quarter?

The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to range from $1.0 million to $1.5 million, up from the previous estimate of $0.5 million to $0.8 million.

Why is Alarum updating its financial outlook?

Alarum is updating its outlook due to enhanced momentum and increased demand from existing customers, leading to higher usage of its products.

What risks are associated with Alarum's forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates provided.

How does Alarum handle significant deviations in revenue estimates?

The Company updates its revenue outlook when it expects deviations of at least 10% from previously announced estimates, as per its internal policy.

$ALAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $ALAR stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of web data collection solutions, today announced an update to its revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, driven by enhanced momentum and demand from several existing customers since the previous guidance date, which has led to a significant increase in usage - resulting in higher-than-anticipated consumption of Alarum’s data collection products and services.





The Company now estimates to report second quarter 2025 revenue of approximately $8.8 million ±3%, compared to its previous estimate of $7.9 million ±3%. In addition, the Company now expects to report adjusted EBITDA ranging from $1.0 million to $1.5 million, compared to $0.5 million to $0.8 million. As previously highlighted, the market in which the Company operates is still taking shape and at this point continues to be highly dynamic and unpredictable. Volatility may remain high, and the Company is planning accordingly.





The Company is unable to present a reconciliation of its estimated adjusted EBITDA to net profit as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty, and without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing of certain expenses on the Company’s net profit. The financial impact of these expenses is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to the Company’s consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (loss).





This update is provided in accordance with the Company’s internal policy of issuing an update as its current quarterly revenue outlook is expected to deviate by at least 10% from the previously announced average of the outlook.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it provides updated estimates regarding second quarter 2025 revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, whether the recent surge in usage will continue in subsequent periods and potential volatility. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 20, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Alarum is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





The Company is providing revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates in this press release, rather than final amounts, primarily because the financial closing process and review are not yet complete and, as a result, the Company’s final results upon completion of its closing process and review may vary from these preliminary estimates.







INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:











investors@alarum.io







