Alarum Technologies’ Strong Q3 2024 Performance Boosts Growth Prospects

November 25, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Alarum Technologies (ALAR) has released an update.

Alarum Technologies reported impressive third-quarter results for 2024, with revenues reaching $7.2 million, driven by the strong performance of its NetNut business, which saw a 63% year-over-year growth. The company also achieved a record net profit of $4.2 million and robust cash holdings, highlighting the success of its strategic focus on data collection and web solutions. This financial strength positions Alarum well for future growth, particularly in the expanding Data Collection and Labeling Market.

