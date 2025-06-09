Alarum Technologies Lifts Q2 Outlook On Higher Demand; Pre-market Stock Up Over 11%

(RTTNews) - Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR), a provider of web data collection solutions, said on Monday that it has revised up its second quarter guidance to reflect increased demand for its data collection products and services.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $1 million to $1.5 million, higher than earlier guidance of $0.5 million to $0.8 million.

Alarum now projects revenue of around $8.8 million ±3%, compared with its previous outlook of $7.9 million ±3%.

ALAR was up by 11.22% at $9.02 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

