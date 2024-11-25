Alarum reports Q3 EPS 6c vs 3c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $7.194M vs $6.75M last year. “In the third quarter of 2024, we continued to bear the fruits of our strategic shift to focusing on NetNut, our data collection business unit. Our profitable business model, with strong cash generation and a solid balance sheet, supports our long-term value creation strategy,” said Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum (ALAR).

