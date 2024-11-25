News & Insights

Alarum price target raised to $23 from $20 at Alliance Global Partners

November 25, 2024 — 11:50 am EST

Alliance Global Partners raised the firm’s price target on Alarum (ALAR) to $23 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were better than expected, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the 6.6% year-over-year growth in Q3 understates Alarum’s “strengthening demand” given that a challenged industry led to a handful of customers mostly ending their usage of Alarum’s software, leading to an abnormally high amount of revenue churn.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
