Alarum price target raised to $23 from $20 at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners raised the firm’s price target on Alarum (ALAR) to $23 from $20 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were better than expected, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the 6.6% year-over-year growth in Q3 understates Alarum’s “strengthening demand” given that a challenged industry led to a handful of customers mostly ending their usage of Alarum’s software, leading to an abnormally high amount of revenue churn.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.