Alarm.com price target raised to $67 from $64 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on Alarm.com (ALRM) to $67 from $64 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 revenue and profitability ahead of expectations, driven by a modest software-as-a-service and license beat and more pronounced hardware outperformance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says growth headwinds impacted Alarm.com’s preliminary 2025 outlook.
