Alarm.com price target raised to $67 from $60 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Alarm.com (ALRM) to $67 from $60 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company beat Q3 revenue and EBITDA estimates, driven by the outperformance in hardware revenue, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ALRM:
- Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Closing Bell Movers: Toast gains 19% afterhours after earnings beat
- Alarm.com sees FY24 EPS $2.25-$2.27, consensus $2.07
- Alarm.com reports Q3 EPS 62c, consensus 49c
- Alarm.com sees Q4 SaaS/license revenue $163.2M-$163.4M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.