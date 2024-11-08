Alarm.com price target raised to $67 from $60 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Alarm.com (ALRM) to $67 from $60 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company beat Q3 revenue and EBITDA estimates, driven by the outperformance in hardware revenue, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

