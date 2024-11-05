Alarm.com initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana initiated coverage of Alarm.com (ALRM) with a Buy rating and $65 price target The company has a “durable growth profile and solid profitability,” but the stock is trading at a discount due to concerns on competition and the ADT relationship, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Alarm.com’s market leadership position and newer growth opportunities “will allow it to more than offset the headwinds.”

