News & Insights

Stocks
ALRM

Alarm.com initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

November 05, 2024 — 04:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana initiated coverage of Alarm.com (ALRM) with a Buy rating and $65 price target The company has a “durable growth profile and solid profitability,” but the stock is trading at a discount due to concerns on competition and the ADT relationship, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Alarm.com’s market leadership position and newer growth opportunities “will allow it to more than offset the headwinds.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALRM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.