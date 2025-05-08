ALARM.COM HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ALRM Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS ($ALRM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, beating estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $238,820,000, missing estimates of $238,865,191 by $-45,191.
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS insiders have traded $ALRM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN TRUNDLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,053 shares for an estimated $3,324,620.
- DANIEL KERZNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,783 shares for an estimated $2,233,023.
- STEVE VALENZUELA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,001.
- STEPHEN C. EVANS sold 2,625 shares for an estimated $156,633
- JEFFREY A BEDELL sold 777 shares for an estimated $43,115
- DANIEL RAMOS sold 777 shares for an estimated $43,115
ALARM.COM HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of ALARM.COM HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 698,848 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,489,958
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 564,431 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,317,404
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 452,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,505,920
- BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 411,250 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,004,000
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 351,779 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,388,163
- FMR LLC added 313,154 shares (+203.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,039,763
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 219,203 shares (+120.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,327,542
