ALARM.COM HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ALRM Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS ($ALRM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, beating estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $238,820,000, missing estimates of $238,865,191 by $-45,191.

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS insiders have traded $ALRM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN TRUNDLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,053 shares for an estimated $3,324,620 .

. DANIEL KERZNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,783 shares for an estimated $2,233,023 .

. STEVE VALENZUELA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,001 .

. STEPHEN C. EVANS sold 2,625 shares for an estimated $156,633

JEFFREY A BEDELL sold 777 shares for an estimated $43,115

DANIEL RAMOS sold 777 shares for an estimated $43,115

ALARM.COM HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of ALARM.COM HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

