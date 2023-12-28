Alarm.com, Vivint Resolve Litigation; Sign IP License Deal

(RTTNews) - Alarm.com (ALRM) and Vivint announce they have resolved all outstanding litigation between them and entered into a long-term intellectual property license agreement under which Alarm.com will license to Vivint its intellectual property portfolio.

Except as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, no other information shall be provided regarding the settlement of these matters, the company said in a statement.

