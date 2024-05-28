News & Insights

Markets
ALRM

Alarm.com To Privately Place $375 Ml In Sr. Notes

May 28, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM), a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions, Tuesday said it intends to offer $375 million of convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private placement.

Alarm.com expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, to repurchase up to $75 million of its shares, and for general corporate purposes.

The company also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $56.25 million of notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.