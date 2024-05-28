Alarm.com To Privately Place $375 Ml In Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM), a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions, Tuesday said it intends to offer $375 million of convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private placement.

Alarm.com expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, to repurchase up to $75 million of its shares, and for general corporate purposes.

The company also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $56.25 million of notes.

