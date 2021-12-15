Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Alarm.com Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$78m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$102m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Alarm.com Holdings has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:ALRM Return on Capital Employed December 15th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Alarm.com Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alarm.com Holdings here for free.

So How Is Alarm.com Holdings' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Alarm.com Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.2% from 16% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Alarm.com Holdings' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Alarm.com Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 174% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Alarm.com Holdings we've found 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

