Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) sheds 3.2% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) share price has soared 167% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. But it's down 3.2% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 0.6% in the last week.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Alarm.com Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 39% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 22% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 70.40.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:ALRM Earnings Per Share Growth November 22nd 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Alarm.com Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Alarm.com Holdings provided a TSR of 20% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 22% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Alarm.com Holdings is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

