Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Alarm.com Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = US$70m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$91m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Alarm.com Holdings has an ROCE of 6.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alarm.com Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Can We Tell From Alarm.com Holdings' ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE doesn't look fantastic because it's fallen from 14% five years ago, while the business's capital employed increased by 405%. Usually this isn't ideal, but given Alarm.com Holdings conducted a capital raising before their most recent earnings announcement, that would've likely contributed, at least partially, to the increased capital employed figure. The funds raised likely haven't been put to work yet so it's worth watching what happens in the future with Alarm.com Holdings' earnings and if they change as a result from the capital raise. Also, we found that by looking at the company's latest EBIT, the figure is within 10% of the previous year's EBIT so you can basically assign the ROCE drop primarily to that capital raise.

The Bottom Line On Alarm.com Holdings' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Alarm.com Holdings is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 276% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a final note, we found 5 warning signs for Alarm.com Holdings (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

