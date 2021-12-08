Alarm.com Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALRM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.00, changing hands as high as $84.05 per share. Alarm.com Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALRM's low point in its 52 week range is $75.0522 per share, with $108.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.82.

