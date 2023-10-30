Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.02, changing hands as low as $52.95 per share. Alarm.com Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALRM's low point in its 52 week range is $44.92 per share, with $62.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.21.

