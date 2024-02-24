Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) Price Target Increased by 8.37% to 77.01

The average one-year price target for Alarm.com Holdings (NasdaqGS:ALRM) has been revised to 77.01 / share. This is an increase of 8.37% from the prior estimate of 71.06 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 67.67 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.14% from the latest reported closing price of 71.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alarm.com Holdings. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 8.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALRM is 0.23%, a decrease of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 53,327K shares. The put/call ratio of ALRM is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 4,493K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,890K shares, representing a decrease of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 4.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,363K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,495K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 18.11% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 2,813K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,500K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,535K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,736K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,736K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALRM by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Alarm.com Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Alram,com's platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through its apps and interfaces. Its security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through a network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.