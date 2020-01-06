Alarm.com (ALRM) Unveils Smart Water Management Solution

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM recently expanded its water management solution with the launch of the Smart Water Valve+Meter for homes and businesses. Notably, the smart water solution has been designed by the company’s business unit, Building36.



Combined with the Alarm.com platform, the device uses intelligence and insights for ensuring steady monitoring of water usage, thus reducing losses from water emergencies. Notably, the use of data from the solution’s advanced technology with high-quality plumbing hardware enables users to identify large and small leaks and address the issues on an instant basis. Also, the solution leverages temperature sensors together with HVAC and thermostat information to notify users about any possible risk of frozen pipes.



In addition, the Smart Water Valve+Meter solution’s easy compatibility with the Alarm.com ecosystem allows users to control everything even from a remote location through the Alarm.com mobile app. As noted by the company, the smart water solution will enter the market in the second quarter of this year through its service providers.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Alarm.com, which has a market cap of roughly $2.1 billion, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Analysts have become increasingly bearish about the company over the past 90 days. The company’s earnings estimates for fourth-quarter 2019 have decreased from 34 cents to 33 cents while the same for first-quarter 2020 has moved down from 36 cents to 33 cents.



In the past six months, the company’s shares have lost 15.6% against the industry’s growth of 3.1%.





