Alarm Acquires EBS For Undisclosed Sum

May 22, 2023 — 07:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM), an IoT solution provider, announced on Monday that it has acquired EBS, a Polish security communicator manufacturer. Financial terms of the deal are not yet known.

The deal is expected to help expand Alarm's support for legacy security control panels and EBS to gain access to a robust global network, innovative research, and a vast portfolio of smart home and business security solutions.

EBS will continue to operate independently in Warsaw, Poland and the current team in Poland will continue to lead the business, along with maintaining a manufacturing facility in Elk.

On Friday, shares of Alarm closed at $50.35 down 1.54% or $0.79 on the Nasdaq.

