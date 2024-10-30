News & Insights

Alara Resources’ Wash-hi Mine Gains Omani Government Recognition

October 30, 2024

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited, an Australian-based metals producer, recently hosted a visit from top Omani government officials at its Wash-hi copper-gold mine. The visit highlighted the mine’s high health, safety, and environmental standards, earning it recognition as a pilot project for mining industry reporting protocols in Oman. This development underscores Alara’s commitment to maintaining exemplary operational standards and its promising prospects in the Sultanate.

