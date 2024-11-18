News & Insights

Alara Resources Updates Shareholder Information and Rights Issue

November 18, 2024 — 09:39 pm EST

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has updated its substantial shareholder information, indicating no changes in registered shareholders. The company also announced several issue and acceptance forms sent to shareholders, focusing on rights issue and trading commitments. Investors should note these developments as they could impact Alara’s stock performance.

