Alara Resources Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its latest Annual General Meeting, including the approval of a 10% share placement facility and the re-election of Sanjeev Kumar as Director. These decisions highlight the company’s strategic focus on growth and development in its Omani projects, particularly the Al Wash-hi Majaza copper-gold mine. Alara’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through sustainable operations continues to drive its ambitions as a mid-tier minerals producer.

