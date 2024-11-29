Alara Resources Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.
Alara Resources Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its latest Annual General Meeting, including the approval of a 10% share placement facility and the re-election of Sanjeev Kumar as Director. These decisions highlight the company’s strategic focus on growth and development in its Omani projects, particularly the Al Wash-hi Majaza copper-gold mine. Alara’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through sustainable operations continues to drive its ambitions as a mid-tier minerals producer.
