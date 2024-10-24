Alara Resources Partners with Power Metal on Oman Exploration

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has finalized an agreement with Power Metal Resources to explore the Block 8 copper project in Oman. The exploration, which is set to begin soon, includes a comprehensive multi-pronged approach to uncover the site’s geological potential. This partnership marks a pivotal step in Alara’s growth strategy after successfully launching the Al Wash-hi Majaza mine.

