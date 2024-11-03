Alara Resources Limited Reschedules Rights Issue Shares

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has updated its announcement regarding the rights issue of shares, now scheduled for issuance on November 26, 2024. This move is part of their strategy to engage shareholders through a renounceable pro-rata offer, potentially impacting stock valuation and liquidity. Investors interested in the company’s developments should mark this date as it could create new opportunities in the market.

