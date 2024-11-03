Alara Resources Limited Announces $15.26 Million Capital Raise

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited is set to raise approximately $15.26 million through a renounceable pro rata offer, providing eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire new shares and options. The offer, managed by Mahe Capital, includes issuing around 449 million new shares at $0.034 each, with a bonus of one free option for every two new shares. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial standing and attract investor interest.

