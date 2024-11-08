News & Insights

Alara Resources Launches Rights Issue for Omani Projects

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has initiated a renounceable rights issue, with the prospectus and acceptance forms now sent to eligible shareholders. The rights issue, which is open until November 19, 2024, provides shareholders an opportunity to acquire additional securities as the company continues its exploration and production projects in Oman. Investors are encouraged to review the prospectus carefully to understand the potential benefits and risks involved.

