Alara Resources Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

October 31, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares pending an important announcement regarding a capital raising. The trading halt is expected to last until the pre-open of the trading session on November 4, 2024, or until the announcement is made public. Investors are keenly awaiting further details that could impact the company’s stock performance.

