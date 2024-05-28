News & Insights

Alara Resources Commences Copper Shipments to China

May 28, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited, an explorer and developer in the base and precious metals industry, has achieved a significant milestone in its Oman joint venture by dispatching its first shipment of copper concentrate to China from the Wash-hi Majaza mine. The consignment, totaling 1012 wet metric tons, was sent in 42 containers from the mine’s concentrator plant to Sohar Port. This initial shipment marks an important step for Alara, which holds a 51% interest in the Omani joint venture company Al Hadeetha Resources LLC.

