Alara Resources Boosts Output at Oman Mine

Alara Resources Limited has announced a boost in copper and gold production at its Wash-hi Majaza mine in Oman, driven by significant process improvements. The company achieved a shorter shipping cycle and increased metal recovery, resulting in a seventh shipment of 1150 metric tons of copper set for November. These enhancements reflect a strong operational performance and promise continued production growth.

