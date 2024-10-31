News & Insights

Stocks

Alara Resources Boosts Output at Oman Mine

October 31, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has announced a boost in copper and gold production at its Wash-hi Majaza mine in Oman, driven by significant process improvements. The company achieved a shorter shipping cycle and increased metal recovery, resulting in a seventh shipment of 1150 metric tons of copper set for November. These enhancements reflect a strong operational performance and promise continued production growth.

For further insights into AU:AUQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.