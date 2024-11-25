Alara Resources Boosts Copper-Gold Shipments to China

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has successfully dispatched its eighth shipment of copper-gold concentrate from the Wash-hi Majaza mine in Oman to China, marking the largest shipment to date with an improved copper concentrate grade. The shipment, consisting of 1263.5 WMT of concentrate containing 194 MT of copper and 6 Kg of gold, highlights the company’s efficient production and reduced shipping cycle of under two weeks. This achievement underscores Alara’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through its strategic operations in the metals market.

